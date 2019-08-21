Now that Forest Grove Road has had its first bike fatality, it might be worth considering getting the bikes on the bike path and change the road to 4 lanes, JRS, July 11, 2019? When I walk from home to TBK, I see very few bikers using the roadway bike lanes and, maybe even less, now that someone has died? Forest Grove Road and Veterans Memorial Pkwy are becoming major thorough fares across the north Quad-City area. It looks like Forest Grove Road has been designed to become a 4-lane some day? Maybe it's time before traffic gets worse?
Mark T. Nagan
Bettendorf