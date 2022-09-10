 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Forgiving student loans is reckless spending

Well, it’s time to write Joe Biden another check. His student loan forgiveness plan is just more reckless spending of our taxpayer dollars that does nothing but give handouts to the wealthy and score him political brownie points. But Iowans aren’t fooled. In 18 months, Joe Biden has caused a recession, added 87,000 IRS agents, raised our taxes, and spent a record amount of our taxpayer dollars.

Although many of us have worked multiple jobs at a time to put themselves through college or pay off our debts, we’re now expected to pay for someone else’s education. We’re all responsible for our own decisions, and a working-class American without a college degree shouldn’t have to pay for the wealthy to get theirs.

Biden’s spending is out of control, but thank goodness we have Governor Reynolds. She has budgeted responsibly, returned Iowans their hard-earned money through income tax cuts, grown our workforce, and reduced prices at the pump by signing E-15. The contrast between Governor Reynolds and President Biden is clear.

This November, I’m voting for Kim Reynolds.

Fred Grunder

Wilton, Iowa

