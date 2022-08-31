Letter: Forgiving student loans shows favoritism to elite

Unbelievable. A person makes a personal decision to go to college, and a personal decision to borrow money to help pay for it. Then, the president says hey man, don’t worry about paying it back, we got you covered - we’ll let the other taxpayers pay it off for you.

Let’s hope the skilled laborers who paid for their own trade school, the students and parents who worked hard and paid for their own school and loans, and the millions who never attended college remember when it’s time to vote who it was that showed favoritism to the elite few and made the rest of us pay for it.