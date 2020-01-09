Letter: Forgone conclusions

As it often has been lately, the Quad-City Times chose to publish another of the Washington Post writers as a lead editorial last Thursday.

Michael Gerson wrote that it is "institutional vandalism" and a sign of decay when a leading member of one half of Congress has a "foregone conclusion" about an issue.

When it was the Democratic Party leadership in the House less than a year ago that had a "forgone conclusion," that was not "institutional vandalism," according to Gerson, but instead all good.

Let's keep it real: These often-published, out-of-town writers either have a short memory or only promote an issue in a pretend and insincere way — only if it agrees with their own "foregone conclusion."

Don't we have local folks who can write lead daily editorials for the Times any longer? We get enough of D.C. online and on television.

Harry G. Coin

Bettendorf

