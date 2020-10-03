Letter: Fork in the road

The American democracy has come to a fork in the road. We have two options.

Option A:

Anarchy, absence of government or control, lawlessness and disorder.

Plutocracy, a government of the wealthy, by the wealthy, for the wealthy.

Nihilism, the belief that there are no values or morals in the universe.

Or, we have the choice of Option B:

Egalitarianism, believing in the social and economic equality of all people.

Democracy, a government of the people, by the common people, in which the policies work for the benefit of everybody.

Socialism, various social government programs that help people who have been left behind.

I prefer Option B.

Dave Fuller

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0