 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fork in the road
topical

Letter: Fork in the road

{{featured_button_text}}

The American democracy has come to a fork in the road. We have two options.

Option A:

Anarchy, absence of government or control, lawlessness and disorder.

Plutocracy, a government of the wealthy, by the wealthy, for the wealthy.

Nihilism, the belief that there are no values or morals in the universe.

Or, we have the choice of Option B:

Egalitarianism, believing in the social and economic equality of all people.

Democracy, a government of the people, by the common people, in which the policies work for the benefit of everybody.

Socialism, various social government programs that help people who have been left behind.

I prefer Option B.

Dave Fuller

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: An audit

Can a presidential campaign based on hate for one's opponent succeed? Searching for answers, I audited the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times'…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News