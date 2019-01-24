Taxpayers of Rock Island County heavily subsidize Niabi Zoo. The zoo’s strategic plan, dated August 2018, projects taxpayers will subsidize close to $9 million ($8,816,975) to keep the zoo open from fiscal year 2019 through 2025. And expenses in 2025 will reach almost $5 million.
This plan also projects property taxes will increase one percent to 2.5 percent annually and the hotel tax will increase 2 percent annually.
Rock Island County is hemorrhaging money and population. Average property taxes are more than double the national average. Niabi Zoo is a luxury that taxpayers can no longer afford and perhaps no longer want; during the period of 2015 to 2017, the zoo saw a 9.5 percent drop in total annual visitation.
Therefore, the county needs to eliminate the zoo tax and return funds to taxpayers via a property tax decrease. It needs to transition the governance of Niabi Zoo to a public-private-partnership with no taxpayer subsidies.
Under such an arrangement the county owns the zoo; however, the private entity is responsible for managing the zoo and turning a profit. This presents a "win-win" for the taxpayer, the county and future zoo visitors since it is a way to increase private/corporate donations and improve the zoo’s efficiency and effectiveness.
The status quo is no longer an option. It is time for a drastic change before the zoo ends up like Hope Creek -- broke and without hope.
Jim Uribe
Rock Island