Letter: Former colleague supports Haan for county attorney

As a former Assistant Scott County Attorney felony prosecutor during the period 1985 to 1995, I am writing to plead with the citizens of this county to vote for Kelly Cunningham Haan this November. One of the best things to happen to that office was hiring her as a felony trial attorney. Her integrity, professionalism, work ethic and devotion to protecting the citizens of this county was immediately evident upon her arrival.

As a selfish aside, her arrival allowed me to reduce my trial load from every week to two or three trials per month. And as time progressed, we were able bring those weekly trial numbers down consistently due to defense bar recognizing that we would support the cases brought to us by our law enforcement colleagues and not deal them out.

Kelly’s experience and competence stands in stark contrast to her relative novice opponent. Under Kelly’s proven leadership the County Attorney’s Office can make great strides in case management, mentoring and training of staff, victim restitution, community awareness, law enforcement relationships and administration of justice. There will be no revolving doors for criminals in this county, and the inanities of criminal justice administration coming to Illinois will not be repeated here.

LTC Hubert Pries (Ret.)

U.S. Army Special Forces

Bettendorf