Letter: Former law enforcement figure urges vote for Hart

I retired after serving 28 years with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department. I worked for and/or with six different sheriffs, and I rose through the ranks and divisions of that department. I learned what it takes to manage and supervise that agency.

There is only one candidate with the experience, training, budget consciousness and integrity to be Rock Island County's next sheriff, and that is Darren Hart! I have known and worked with Darren for over 25 years. His honesty and integrity are above reproach.

During Darren's law enforcement career, he has never engaged in conduct unbecoming an officer, has never been investigated for misuse of his position for personal motives, no complaints filed for excessive use of force, nor does he have or ever has had any personal financial issues. Darren is fair, transparent and honest and will be an entrusted steward of our tax dollars.

Do your homework on what it takes to be a sheriff of a larger agency and you will learn that Darren Hart is the only qualified candidate for sheriff of Rock Island County!

William Kauzlarich

Moline