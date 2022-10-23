 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Former Scott County attorney backs Copley

I have been a resident of Davenport, by choice, for the last five decades. During my 28+ years as the Scott County Attorney, I hired and directly supervised Kelly Cunningham Haan as a staff attorney. Scott County Attorney Michael Walton allowed me, as a private citizen, to return as a volunteer. In that role, I had the opportunity to observe and advise attorney Caleb Copley. I found him to be a very capable and progressive trial attorney.

Those aware of the current criminal court calendar know that the next county attorney will be responsible for many of the pending murder cases. Among those cases is the matter of the murder trial of Henry Dinkins. Mr. Dinkins is charged with the brutal killing of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Only one of the two candidates has shown by experience to be capable of trying such a complex murder case. That person is Caleb Copley, who will receive my vote and hopefully yours.

William E. Davis

Davenport

