Letter: Former teacher supports vouchers

As a former teacher, I read with interest David Duer's letter to the editor, "Taxpayer money should go to public schools." His last sentence was "taxpayer money should be invested in public schools that serve 93.5 percent of Iowa's school children," That percentage may be true, but if there were vouchers and a choice to go to a non public school or a charter school, to what degree would that statistic change? Many public schools in Iowa and around the nation are no longer teaching the basics. Courses in grammar, spelling, phonics, civics and geography are obsolete. They have been replaced by courses in wokeism and gender issues. Nationwide, many students are being homeschooled because parents do not want their children in a public education system they feel is not meeting the needs of their children. Today, many schools are being run by out of touch school boards (Virginia) and teachers' unions. Give vouchers a chance. Competition often initiates better, positive outcomes.