Letter: Fossil fuels made us great

As a 74-year-old man, I’ve seen and heard many unbelievable things. The most amazing of these is that "liberals" have convinced a large section of people that windmills and sun can replace fossil fuels.

The "greenie-weenies'' have made this believable to a large number of adults. Schools are teaching our children that fossil fuels are evil. Scientists who receive grants from our government will swear the sky is falling and that global warming will soon destroy all of the Midwest farmlands.

The "liberals" that are now in charge are destroying our country and taking advantage of the misinformed and gullible. The government’s agenda to shut down all production or use of fossil fuels in our country is harming our citizens. This is evidenced by what is happening to our country now.

Do they think that wind or solar energy, or maybe pixie dust, can power a combat jet? I am a U.S. Navy veteran who served three tours of duty off the coast of Vietnam on the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier. Neither wind nor sun would fly a jet or sail our ship. Fossil fuels are what made our country great.

As for the Godless cretins who continue to lie to the people, we can only pray to God for deliverance. God controls the climate.

Kent Verkruysse

Prophetstown

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0