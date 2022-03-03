 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Fossil fuels made us great

Letters to the editor

As a 74-year-old man, I’ve seen and heard many unbelievable things. The most amazing of these is that "liberals" have convinced a large section of people that windmills and sun can replace fossil fuels.

The "greenie-weenies'' have made this believable to a large number of adults. Schools are teaching our children that fossil fuels are evil. Scientists who receive grants from our government will swear the sky is falling and that global warming will soon destroy all of the Midwest farmlands.

The "liberals" that are now in charge are destroying our country and taking advantage of the misinformed and gullible. The government’s agenda to shut down all production or use of fossil fuels in our country is harming our citizens. This is evidenced by what is happening to our country now.

Do they think that wind or solar energy, or maybe pixie dust, can power a combat jet? I am a U.S. Navy veteran who served three tours of duty off the coast of Vietnam on the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier. Neither wind nor sun would fly a jet or sail our ship. Fossil fuels are what made our country great.

People are also reading…

As for the Godless cretins who continue to lie to the people, we can only pray to God for deliverance. God controls the climate.

Kent Verkruysse

Prophetstown

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A disaster

Letter: A disaster

President Biden’s handling of Ukraine is yet another disaster. In dealing with Vladimir Putin his message has been consistently weak. As Russi…

Letter: Unsafe streets

Letter: Unsafe streets

First, I will say that I support the fine officers of Bettendorf and Davenport. They have an extremely difficult job, particularly in light of…

Letter: What we need

Letter: What we need

With the influx of monies from the federal government and the surplus of other monies in the treasury, Iowa has an opportunity to make investm…

Letter: A safety hazard

Letter: A safety hazard

This letter is to address the safety and integrity of the neighborhood bordering along the St. Vincent’s practice fields between West Central …

Letter: A shortage of courage

Letter: A shortage of courage

Like racers propelling a bobsled, Republicans at the Iowa statehouse are past the curve of the first funnel week. Tucked and hurtling towards …

Letter: Values we admire

Letter: Values we admire

Thank you for the lead article Sunday on LySanias A. Broyles. The values and faith by which he lives, and has throughout his life, are the val…

Letter: Destructive behavior

Letter: Destructive behavior

We are seeing the insertion of governors, mayors, district attorneys and other elites into our government who are observed to employ what many…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News