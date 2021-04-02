Letter: Found money

One Human Family QCA, the Immigration Office of the Diocese of Davenport, Metrocom NAACP, Progressive Action for the Common Good, and Quad Cities Interfaith have joined together in what we call the "Spread the Relief Campaign," which encourages those in the Quad-Cities who have received stimulus checks, but who have not been negatively impacted financially by the pandemic, to consider donating part or all of the stimulus payments to the various agencies that provide or fund COVID relief services in the areas of food, health, and housing assistance to those neighbors whose lives have been upended by the COVID crisis.

A lengthy list of such agencies, with their contact information, has been compiled and can be found on the websites of the sponsoring organizations. One of the important lessons we should be carrying away from this pandemic is that our lives are greatly diminished when we can no longer interact on a personal level with others. Human connection is a vital part of living. We need others and others need us.

If we find ourselves so fortunate that the stimulus payments we receive are "found money" and not vital to the survival of ourselves and our families, then they give us the opportunity to reach out and help our suffering neighbors in a meaningful way.

Rabbi Henry Jay Karp

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0