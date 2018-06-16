According to a recent letter writer's thinking, all media outlets except Fox News are biased and charged with being in partnership with the Clintons and the Obamas. He neglected to say that much of what is reported on Fox News can be disputed, has been edited and has been repudiated at times by its own newscasters. It's kind of peculiar when all of the other media outlets are reporting news and Fox is reporting the opposite.
It has been said to me that ABC, CBS and NBC held a monopoly on news for years. They did because they were the only news outlets before cable. Cable news channels and radio shows have divided listeners. People, who are otherwise intelligent, will not even think of validating what they are hearing by going to an actual government website to verify welfare or social security facts, or by looking at fact-checker websites such as Snopes or Politifact.
I guess it's true that if you repeat something often enough that it will become the truth. Even though the opposite political party has investigated Hilary Clinton who knows how many times and spent how much money on investigations, she and Obama are still guilty. Consolidation of news media censors what we hear. You have to make a mature decision to validate, verify information and to spread truth as we are taught in school and church.
Karen Martin
Davenport