Letter: Frank Burns in the White House

At the start of the year our fearless leader had this "pandemic scare" under control. And now, months later, we learn that there was nothing to put under control, it was all a hoax perpetrated by Democrats and Trump haters. Tens of millions of scientists, liberals and academicians conspired to make Donny look bad so he could not win another term as our "leader."

They gathered in the woods, isolated places and basements of abandoned buildings. They killed tens of thousands of American citizens (without regard to political affiliation) just to ensure that Trump would not be reelected.

I studied enough psychology in college and graduate school to realize what a reasonable person would call this sort of behavior. I also realize what a reasonable person would call the people that remain silent and "loyal" to a man who has proven time and again that he is not fit to hold any sort of political office in this country.

This all reminds me of an episode of M*A*S*H, when Frank Burns accuses Hawkeye of treason. The episode ends with the presiding court martial officer finding Hawkeye innocent. Burns then asks the presiding officer if he was impressed with his military record. The officer replied that, if he'd had Burns in his unit, he would've been a pastry chef in the mess hall (or words to that effect.)