Letter: Franken is a leader

You don’t rise to the rank of admiral, commanding a destroyer squadron and an aircraft carrier without demonstrating exemplary leadership skills, not to mention being selected to serve in the Pentagon, beginning with a legislative tour with Sen. Edward Kennedy involved in policy planning for the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Born in Lebanon, Iowa, the youngest of nine children in a typical, hard working Iowa family, Michael worked his way through college with three years at a slaughterhouse before joining the Navy and earning an engineering degree from the University of Nebraska. Michael, with his wife, Jordan, served his country for nearly four decades, enduring dozens of station moves while raising their family.

Many of you can remember when Iowa was represented in the U.S. Senate by Tom Harkin and Chuck Grassley. When Tom Harkin (a Navy pilot), retired, Iowa lost the partisan balance that had served us so well for three decades. Since then, Chuck Grassley has swung to the extreme right, following the MAGA crowd rather than serving Iowans first. He takes his direction from the pharmaceuticals and large agri-business corporations rather than seeking what is in Iowan’s interests.

Iowans, it is time to restore some balance to Iowa politics, to put common sense ahead of extreme partisanship with a moderate Democrat who will speak for all Iowans. Michael Franken is the candidate for the times we find ourselves in, at home and internationally. He is the one Democrat who can defeat Chuck Grassley.

Larry Hodgden

Tipton

