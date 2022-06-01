Letter: Franken is best for Iowa

After meeting Michael Franken twice, we are more convinced than ever that he is the most qualified and experienced individual to be our next senator. His roots in western Iowa provide him with a deep understanding of life in rural communities, especially the lives of older Iowans. He is a strong champion of better, affordable healthcare, like the care he received during 36 years in the Navy. Having lived and worked in countries around the globe, Admiral Franken has extensive experience in foreign policy and the knowledge to keep our democracy safe from both foreign and domestic threats. As a senior advisor to administrations of both major parties, he has negotiated with representatives from diverse nationalities and ethnic groups and knows how to achieve win-win solutions to difficult problems. He has demonstrated he can “get things done.” He will do what is best for the people of Iowa. not what is dictated by a party boss. He is not a multi-decade career politician but an individual ready to undertake the mission to make life better for all of us. We encourage everyone to learn more about Admiral Michael Franken and decide for yourself (frankenforiowa.com). Be sure to vote June 7th.