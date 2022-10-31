 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Franken is not for sale

Not one dime, it’s about time!

I cast my absentee ballot for Admiral Mike Franken for U.S. Senate, and I encourage you to do so as well. Here’s why.

Admiral Franken has not taken a dime of PAC money for his campaign. He, like us, knows that there is w-a-y too much money in our politics! You know those nasty TV commercials we all must watch this time of year? Who do you think pays for them? That’s right, the PACs, the lobbyists. Are they giving these big buck campaign contributions out of the goodness of their heart? Hardly! They do so because they want something. They either want something made law or more likely, oppose any change to make the lives of regular folks just a bit better. Their agenda is not ours and thanks to their campaign contributions, they drown us all out in DC.

Mike’s not a politician. He’s a retired Admiral who is ready to serve us again. The PACs, lobbyists, and big-wig special interests have sat up and are nervous that Mike could actually win this election! So here come (you guessed it!) more negative ads. They know Mike’s not for sale. That worries them. It makes me smile.

People are also reading…

Everyone wants our system to work better. For that to happen, we need leaders free from special interest money. That’s Mike, not one dime of it!

Please vote for Admiral Mike Franken, thank you!

Jeno L. Berta

Davenport

