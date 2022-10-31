Letter: Franken is not for sale

Admiral Franken has not taken a dime of PAC money for his campaign. He, like us, knows that there is w-a-y too much money in our politics! You know those nasty TV commercials we all must watch this time of year? Who do you think pays for them? That’s right, the PACs, the lobbyists. Are they giving these big buck campaign contributions out of the goodness of their heart? Hardly! They do so because they want something. They either want something made law or more likely, oppose any change to make the lives of regular folks just a bit better. Their agenda is not ours and thanks to their campaign contributions, they drown us all out in DC.