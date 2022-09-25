Letter: Franken knows more about responsible gun policy than Grassley ever will

While recently talking with a local police officer about gun safety, I mentioned that I had read guns were responsible for 50% of suicides nationally, but 80% in Iowa. The officer grimaced as he said he has seen the face of a suicide victim and the blood on the wall. At home he puts his guns in a locked rack and stores the ammunition in another location.

The officer also said he was not overly concerned when called to a domestic violence scene where a gun was involved. I had a hard time understanding that statement, but I accepted it as an honest difference of opinion between us. At least we agreed on the need for safe storage of guns and ammunition. We had discovered some common ground. Normally that’s what people do in a democracy. They find common ground and develop thoughtful policies accordingly.

Charles Grassley refuses to support common-sense gun reform, like expanding background checks and banning assault weapons. The NRA annually gives him an A+ for his legislative record “defending the Second Amendment.” They have also given him over a quarter of a million dollars to help keep him in power. Senator Grassley is not interested in compromise, or in common ground, or in the more than 300 gun-related deaths in Iowa every year. As a three-star admiral, Michael Franken understands more about guns than Charles Grassley ever will or ever wants to. And unlike Senator Grassley, the Admiral takes a common-sense approach to solving problems.

Kyran Cook

Iowa City