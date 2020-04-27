Letter: Franken lives it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During these trying times many of us Iowans may feel adrift, without a solid sense that our elected leaders have a strong grasp on our future. This is not an uncommon feeling within this state and nation. Courage from leaders can bring a peace of mind in this uncertain world. We all have our worries that come to mind as we drift off every night, and many of them are out of our control.

One thing we can control is our vote. There is a fresh face in Iowa’s political world, Vice Admiral Michael Franken, who is running for the U.S. Senate for the state of Iowa. Franken embodies courage and his life reflects it. His biography is extraordinary, with a history of a battle-tested life in Iowa from a young age until he retired from the U.S. Navy in 2017.

I write to you as a 42-year citizen of Iowa. My family and I have been invested in this state for generations, and we have seen many highs and lows. Iowa is due for a change that will embolden our state, the citizens within it and the future generations to come. So, let’s control what we can and vote.

Our country is in short supply of men and women in leadership roles who can withstand the corruption surging from the many corners of our political world. Integrity and courage are needed; many think they have it, few own it. Franken lives it.