Letter: Franken makes sense on railroad and otherwise

As election day draws near, we’ll see issue-by-issue comparisons of our candidates for U.S. Senate. But only one has addressed a dilemma soon to plague Iowa — the proposed merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. And that’s Admiral Mike Franken.

Not only does Admiral Franken see the environmental, safety, and economic risks associated with the merger, but he’s come up with a plan to address it, should the federal Surface Transportation Board rubber-stamp the proposal. The admiral wants to reform this Transportation Board, the unilateral authority for all things railroad-related, and create bypasses that circumvent the possibility of oil spills, chemical leaks, and potentially fatal accidents.

This plan is sensible, and we haven’t heard anything from Sen. Chuck Grassley. That’s hardly surprising, given his indefensible stances on other issues like women’s reproductive rights, insulin prices, and climate change. If we want to make progress on these debates and make both Iowa and our nation a better place for all, our path forward is clear.

We’re already considered “fly-over country.” By my count, only Admiral Mike Franken is willing to keep us from becoming “roll-over country".

PJ Slobojan

Davenport