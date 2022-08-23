 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Franken will represent all Iowans in the U.S. Senate

Letters logo

I’ve been with retired Admiral Michael Franken enough to know he would make an excellent U.S. Senator. My comparison is with Tom Harkin, with whom I also spent time. Harkin is arguably Iowa’s best senator to date. If elected, Franken could also be one of the great U.S. Senators from Iowa.

Franken and I both served in the military. In my conversations with him - about his leaving the Navy after election of the 45th president, about how he would control the military budget by knowing where the pork is hidden, and about ending the nuclear arms race – he is much like me. Many of us seek that in a candidate.

What makes him different from typical politicians is Franken is doing the work of a campaign by visiting all parts of Iowa and speaking with everyday people instead of only to the limited network of party activists. He is positioning himself to represent all Iowans, something his opponent has forgotten in his many years of living in Washington, D.C.

People are also reading…

Franken is doing things candidates are expected to do, flipping pork burgers at the State Fair, walking in parades, shaking hands with people wherever he goes, and considering a constituent question before he answers it.

Instead of electing Chuck Grassley again, we should send Michael Franken to the U.S. Senate because he is the best person for the job.

Paul Deaton

Solon, Iowa

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Thanks for the free pie

Letter: Thanks for the free pie

A big “thank you” to the family that unexpectedly paid for our cherry pie at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday! It was closing time, and I was o…

Letter: Thanks, Gov. Reynolds

Letter: Thanks, Gov. Reynolds

Politicians regularly tell us that small businesses are the backbone of our economy but very few actually craft policies that will help small-…

Letter: Don't miss this show

Letter: Don't miss this show

I've written my fair share of Letters to the Editor touting political candidates, so this one is a first: I'm writing to tell you all to go se…

Letter: Vote to save the Earth

Letter: Vote to save the Earth

For 50 years, climatologists have sounded the alarm that climate change is man-made and poses an existential threat to life on Earth. Today, s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News