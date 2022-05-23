Letter: Franken would make a good senator

Michael Franken is running for U.S. Senate in the June 7 Democratic Primary. I am not a personal acquaintance of Michael Franken but do know his record well. He worked in a meat packing plant to fund his education, showing his willingness to work hard to achieve his goals. He demonstrated his commitment to country through a career in the navy. He rose to the rank of three-star admiral, commanded ships and served at the Pentagon. He is a leader. He can make difficult decisions. And, most importantly, he can get things done in the United State Senate, an organization that is both political and bureaucratic.
Most striking about Michael Franken is his willingness to answer questions honestly, in a straightforward manner. He does not make long-winded, misleading statements, nor use “weasel” words.
At campaign events, Admiral Franken shows a genuine interest in our state, and in Iowans and their issues. His manner is congenial, he is open to the views of others, and has a mastery of the facts. He won’t be “owned” by anyone, as his campaign doesn’t accept corporate and SuperPAC money.
I’m voting for Franken because, frankly, he is an admirable candidate and will make a great senator.
Patricia Malinee
Bettendorf