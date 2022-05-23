 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Franken would make a good senator

Letters logo

Michael Franken is running for U.S. Senate in the June 7 Democratic Primary. I am not a personal acquaintance of Michael Franken but do know his record well. He worked in a meat packing plant to fund his education, showing his willingness to work hard to achieve his goals. He demonstrated his commitment to country through a career in the navy. He rose to the rank of three-star admiral, commanded ships and served at the Pentagon. He is a leader. He can make difficult decisions. And, most importantly, he can get things done in the United State Senate, an organization that is both political and bureaucratic.

Most striking about Michael Franken is his willingness to answer questions honestly, in a straightforward manner. He does not make long-winded, misleading statements, nor use “weasel” words.

At campaign events, Admiral Franken shows a genuine interest in our state, and in Iowans and their issues. His manner is congenial, he is open to the views of others, and has a mastery of the facts. He won’t be “owned” by anyone, as his campaign doesn’t accept corporate and SuperPAC money.

People are also reading…

I’m voting for Franken because, frankly, he is an admirable candidate and will make a great senator.

Patricia Malinee

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not under Trump's watch

Letter: Not under Trump's watch

What caught my eye in Mr. Cole’s response to Mr. Bloom's letter to the editor is the statement “I, like many believe that the Russian invasion…

Letter: Kudos to letter writer

Letter: Kudos to letter writer

I read with much interest the letter from Kathy Andon, Cordova, on May 13. She really laid it on the line and I totally agree with her. Our ri…

Letter: Trouble with trains

Letter: Trouble with trains

I work between Davenport and Buffalo. Trains have been stopping and blocking Utah Avenue and Concord Street. Sometimes they block the crossing…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News