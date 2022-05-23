Letter: Franken would make a good senator

Michael Franken is running for U.S. Senate in the June 7 Democratic Primary. I am not a personal acquaintance of Michael Franken but do know his record well. He worked in a meat packing plant to fund his education, showing his willingness to work hard to achieve his goals. He demonstrated his commitment to country through a career in the navy. He rose to the rank of three-star admiral, commanded ships and served at the Pentagon. He is a leader. He can make difficult decisions. And, most importantly, he can get things done in the United State Senate, an organization that is both political and bureaucratic.