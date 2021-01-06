Letter: Free and fair

Free and fair elections are impossible without a free and fair flow of information. We now have a president-elect who may be inaugurated purely as the result of a powerful, hyper-biased media. After the election, the McLaughlin polling group and The Media Research Center surveyed 1,750 Biden voters in the swing states to see just how successful the mainstream media had been at keeping them in the dark. After educating the Biden voters about some of the censored stories, the surveyors found that enough of them would have switched to Trump to have given him a landslide victory had the stories been covered, and that despite all the voting irregularities. Below are these major news stories used in the survey. If any are news to you, then you too are a victim of media bias.