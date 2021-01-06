Letter: Free and fair

Free and fair elections are impossible without a free and fair flow of information. We now have a president-elect who may be inaugurated purely as the result of a powerful, hyper-biased media. After the election, the McLaughlin polling group and The Media Research Center surveyed 1,750 Biden voters in the swing states to see just how successful the mainstream media had been at keeping them in the dark. After educating the Biden voters about some of the censored stories, the surveyors found that enough of them would have switched to Trump to have given him a landslide victory had the stories been covered, and that despite all the voting irregularities. Below are these major news stories used in the survey. If any are news to you, then you too are a victim of media bias.
1. The molestation accusation by Tara Reade, a left-wing Democrat staffer in then-Sen. Joe Biden’s Senate office. This one story alone would have flipped six of the seven swing states for Trump.
2. The Hunter Biden laptop and pay-to-play inference.
3 The far-left voting record of Senator Kamala Harris.
4. Trump’s ignoring of extremists at the EPA as the reason America is now energy independent and thus less prone to Middle East oil wars.
5. The record-breaking economic expansion and resultant record-breaking low unemployment numbers due to Trump policies.
6. Perhaps most tragically, 44% of Biden voters did not even know of Trump’s multiple, historic, Arab-Israeli peace deals.
Robert Scott
Milan