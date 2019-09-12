Facts about me and about this post:
1. I am not "a Democrat."
2. I have always been deliberately non-partisan.
3. I am generally not a political person, and have never publicly supported any candidate for any office.
4. Historically I have probably voted Republican more often than Democrat.
5. I am not particularly unhappy with the current state of the economy.
6. Fundamentally, I support the role and the office of the President.
7. I do not support the tactics or behavior of our current President, and am not comfortable with his representation of our country.
8. I would predict that many of my peers, colleagues, family are what I would call "reluctantly for Trump" who don't feel there is a viable alternative candidate.
9. I believe there IS a viable alternative candidate. His name is Pete Buttigieg (pronounced Boot Edge Edge).
10. I feel compelled to act, to do all I can, to introduce to as many citizens as I can, to Pete Buttigieg and his vision to "win the era" as the next President of the United States.
Therefore, I am lending my support - my energy, my name, my endorsement, my influence, my donation - to this cause.
Whether you support Pete Buttigieg, or are not yet decided, please join me for a Free Public Event in the form of a Debate Watch Party at Modern Woodman Park – home of the QC River Bandits. Debate will be broadcast on the jumbotron in centerfield as well as on many large TVs inside suites.
Please join me in this national and local community event – doors open 6 p.m. today, Sept 12th. Music, Food, Debate, You.
Michelle Solis Russell
Davenport