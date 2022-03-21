Letter: Free market freefall

The inflation rate for February was 7.9%. The inflation rate for March and the remainder of 2022 could be worse. Where is our government when the high cost of fuel, food and housing continue to grow?

This is called "capitalism," a free-market-driven economy and very little government intervention. We no longer have an economic growth strategy; everything today is based on a policy of allowing markets to run free and mostly unregulated.

Over the past 40 years our government was told by economists that we must have a "free market" economy — but, did it really work for everyone?

Today we are dealing with runaway inflation, and the government is afraid to do anything. While we pay much more for everything compared with last year, our governments, at both the state and federal levels, are looking for more ways to cut taxes for the wealthy.

Yes, we can keep praying, or we can soon wake up and start asking why the wealthy keep charging me more for everything I need. This coming election season, vote for folks who care about the little guy. However, it may be too late by then.

Dave Fuller

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0