 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Free market freefall

Letters Logo

The inflation rate for February was 7.9%. The inflation rate for March and the remainder of 2022 could be worse. Where is our government when the high cost of fuel, food and housing continue to grow?

This is called "capitalism," a free-market-driven economy and very little government intervention. We no longer have an economic growth strategy; everything today is based on a policy of allowing markets to run free and mostly unregulated.

Over the past 40 years our government was told by economists that we must have a "free market" economy — but, did it really work for everyone?

Today we are dealing with runaway inflation, and the government is afraid to do anything. While we pay much more for everything compared with last year, our governments, at both the state and federal levels, are looking for more ways to cut taxes for the wealthy.

Yes, we can keep praying, or we can soon wake up and start asking why the wealthy keep charging me more for everything I need. This coming election season, vote for folks who care about the little guy. However, it may be too late by then.

People are also reading…

Dave Fuller

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hateful letters

Letter: Hateful letters

What is the purpose or benefit of publishing vitriol-filled letters, particularly those with sweeping generalizations and no basis in reality …

Letter: Enlightening

Letter: Enlightening

In regard to the letter, "Helping Putin" in the March 10 newspaper, I would like to suggest you go back and read the editorial in the March 8 …

Letter: We need courage

Letter: We need courage

Courage comes from the deepest recesses of our soul, where belief, hope and grounded optimism reside. America needs a firm, unwavering recommi…

Letter: Spheres of influence

Letter: Spheres of influence

In my opinion, the seeds of the Ukraine crisis were sown in April, 2008 at the NATO summit in Bucharest. There, NATO proclaimed Ukraine and Ge…

Letter: Remember

Letter: Remember

Two weekends ago, I drove down to the Quad Cities for an antique vintage show in Rock Island.

Letter: Who will stop Putin?

Letter: Who will stop Putin?

Watching the horror that is happening in Ukraine, I have to ask myself: How can one man get away with this atrocity and not physically be stopped?

Letter: Preserve YMCA building

Letter: Preserve YMCA building

I see the 1963 Scott County Family Y building is scheduled to be demolished this spring. The article in the newspaper says the Y plans on sell…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News