Letter: Free markets

The hypocrisy contained in the article written by Mike Naig, Iowa secretary of agriculture and published on this newspaper's editorial page Oct. 27, is stunning. Because California is proposing to phase out gas-powered vehicles in 15 years, then access to ethanol would be "restricted", according to Naig. He views this negatively, as a "heavy-handed, top-down regulatory approach" by a (state, in this case) government.

This is ethanol he is talking about — ethanol that is mandated by the federal government to be mixed into our gas.

As stated by Robert Rapier in Forbes last year, the business model of ethanol is essentially for the federal government to force consumers to use their product. Ethanol is the epitome of a "heavy-handed, top-down" approach. Which is fine, when you are on the receiving end, as are some of our Iowa producers. But to pretend that the cash benefits of ethanol are independent of "heavy-handed" government interference is wrong.

Without the government mandates for oil refiners to blend ethanol with our gas, the demand would fall precipitously. I see the little signs on the corner of farms in our area that say, "free markets, not socialism". Does that mean that some of these producers are going to let ethanol stand with no government support in the "free market"? I bet not!