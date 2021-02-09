Letter: Free speech

It is easy to get a university president to throw away his moral compass. I taught at a university for 47 years. My sense is that a handful of angry students can capture a president, make him so fearful of their shrill, disruptive voices that he will hasten to suppress any speech on campus that does not please them for fear of losing his job. "Put out the fire" is the campus jargon, meaning stop the discomfort that threatens ambition, power and a big salary. It is a phenomenon that has to stop.