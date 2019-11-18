{{featured_button_text}}

Recently the Secret Service issued a report on a study that said most school shootings could be prevented. In other words, to prevent tragedy nobody must be trusted. That is big government at its worst. America will have to put millions of innocent people in mental institutions. America will have to give every student a mental health evaluation. America will have to take as many guns away as possible from people with ridiculous red flag laws In other words, freedom will be so restricted it's not worth living here.

Mike Maschmann

Long Grove

