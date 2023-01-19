Letter: Freedom Caucus improve House rules

The House leadership sets the rules for House business and procedure. The party in power sets the rules. It's up to the people to choose which party they wish to take power. It's up to the party in power to communicate their policies to the base and convince voters that their way is the best way.

Here are the rule changes McCarthy made:

1. Changing the rules so that a sole majority member of the House can file a motion to vacate the chair, which would pave the way for what is essentially a no-confidence vote in the speaker

2. Ending proxy voting

3. Mandating at least 72 hours after release of bill text before a final vote

4. Establishing oversight plans to hold the Biden Admin accountable

All Democrats voted against the rules package while all but one Republican voted to pass it. The final tally was 220-213.

Rule 1 was in place for 90 years until Nancy Pelosi changed it.

Rule 2, proxy voting, allows lawmakers to cast votes remotely, through another colleague. The Constitution and the house rules for 213 years require lawmakers to be present. Pelosi changed the rule in 2020 because of COVID and made it permanent in 2021

Rule 3 allows all lawmakers to read a bill before voting on it.

The media and the democrats keep acting like this was a bad thing. What do you think?

I thank the Freedom Caucus for getting these changes in place, giving power back to lawmakers.

Jim Turner

Fenton