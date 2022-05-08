Letter:Freedom for all?

In the leaked preliminary Supreme Court decision on overturning Roe v. Wade, Judge Alito remarks that the 14th Amendment’s right to privacy only holds “for rights that are deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions and implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.”

What the court is pointing out is that for the majority of this country’s history we have oppressed women and therefore, because we have oppressed them, they do not have the right to privacy. That is just an absurd thought process.

When Alito writes of “ordered liberty,” I ask ordered liberty for whom? At the time of the Constitution, only white men who owned property had the right to vote. So are we saying ordered liberty is only for white men who own property? This ruling does not provide ordered liberty for women.

The question of when life begins is a theological question. There are legitimate disagreements with that question. The court has taken a theological question of when life originates and applied it to the law. That is theocracy. I believe in and our constitution speaks to the separation of church and state. This is an egregious breach of that concept.

Let me be clear. I think women have the right to choose an abortion. Apparently, this conservative court and anti-abortion supporters would like to return our country to a time when women were subjugated and not allowed to make decisions about their own lives and bodies.

Rev. Jay Wolin

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0