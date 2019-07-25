Freedom is elusive in America. We used to be a might-issue state when it came to gun permits. We are now a shall-issue. Red flag laws, when it comes to guns, will hurt the gains made here in Iowa. We will have traded one tyrannical sheriff for a million red flag tyrants.
Gov. Kim Reynolds' administration wants to make every student undergo a mental health evaluation: That's not leadership, it's bizarre. Jack-booted cops already hand out evaluations like candy on Halloween. We don't have it very good here in America, so I don't know why migrants should want in.
Mike Maschmann
Long Grove