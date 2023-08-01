Slave Revolt Created Iowa

It is my view that every Iowan, especially every student, should know that there would be no Iowa if it weren’t for the 1791 slave revolt in Haiti.

In this era of consternation over race in our civic dialogue, we should emphasize that freedom is the through-line in our history.

In 1791 Black Haiti, we Iowans had our origin. It happened this way: The Haitian slave revolt leader, Toussaint Louverture, led an armed rebellion against the French colonizers in a protracted war that cost Napoleon so much blood and treasure he could no longer afford to stay in Haiti. The French pulled out.

So financially desperate did Napoleon become due to his military losses in Haiti (compounded by those of the Napoleonic Wars in Europe), he sold the Louisiana Purchase to President Jefferson and the United States. That French possession, the middle part of our land now, contained what would include Iowa. Thus, Iowa owes its existence to the 1791 Haitian slave struggle for Freedom that bankrupted France, forcing Napoleon to sell his Louisiana Purchase to us in 1803.

Opinion: The 1791 to 1803 Haitian struggle for freedom, like our struggle for freedom from 1776 to 1783, is the through-line in our history we should look to, and that through-line is freedom.

Gary Heath

Davenport