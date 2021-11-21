Letter: Freedom to choose

In 1982, my wife went through "Check Point Charlie" at the Berlin Wall to visit communist East Berlin. East Berlin was drab. The tour guide excitedly described a very large government-designed, multi-story grey concrete building as their latest structure to house many families "and it has a bathroom on the ends of each floor!"

In the communist, or other socialist system, the rights of man are endowed by other Men. Thus, the Men (government) decided how the building would look and what features it would have. Users did not choose.

In 2021, we visited Taliesin where Frank Lloyd Wright had lived. He designed some very famous buildings in the United States. These buildings were designed to meet the needs of the user, blend with the environment and be pleasing to look at. If you didn’t like Wright’s designs, you could choose from any one of hundreds of competing architects.

We in the United States have our rights endowed by our creator and we have free choice. Thus, we get to choose where we want to live and who will design the building.