Letter: Freedom to choose

Freedom to choose
In 1982, my wife went through “Check Point Charlie” at the Berlin Wall to visit communist East Berlin. East Berlin was drab. The tour guide excitedly described a very large government-designed, multi-story grey concrete building as their latest structure to house many families “and it has a bathroom on the ends of each floor!”
In the communist, or other socialist system, the rights of man are endowed by other Men. Thus, the Men (government) decided how the building would look and what features it would have. Users did not choose.
In 2021, we visited Taliesin where Frank Lloyd Wright had lived. He designed some very famous buildings in the United States. These buildings were designed to meet the needs of the user, blend with the environment and be pleasing to look at. If you didn’t like Wright’s designs, you could choose from any one of hundreds of competing architects.
We in the United States have our rights endowed by our creator and we have free choice. Thus, we get to choose where we want to live and who will design the building.
Each time we get help or assistance from the government, we move closer to being controlled by Men and lose some of our God-given free choices. Help from the government is not free. The goal of Men is to have everyone be equal except for those in charge who are more equal. The biggest proponents of socialism are those who think they will be in charge.
Dathan Kerber
Geneseo
Stop the barbarians
What is on my mind is of little import because I can’t influence our congressmen to follow their collective consciences and do what they know is right and truthful. The Republicans are taking the advice of the elderly lawyer to the young one. Pound the table because you realize both the law and the facts are against you. Will this happen? It’s happening now. Republican congressmen and their lawyers are symbolically pounding the table by continuously spreading lies instead of facts.
I think many of them do not believe their actions can lead to the destruction of our democracy. They see their recent speeches as normal partisanship. Constitutional scholars have been warning us for months that any government is fragile and must built from facts and truths.
When Iowans contact their senators’ offices, they are greeted by laughter and phones being hung up. Don’t let this happen to you, Illinoisans. Keep our loyal congressman in the Capitol to stop the barbarians from once again breaching the walls and gates of our seat of government. Next time could be the last time.
Charles R. Schaechter
Moline