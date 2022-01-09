Letter: Freedom

"Because less than 3% of you people read books. Because less than 15% of you read newspapers. Because the only truth you know is what you get over this tube. Right now, there is a whole, an entire generation that never knew anything that didn't come out of this tube."

I'll add this to Peter Finch's famous quote: "The TV is not the truth. The TV is an amusement park." And as a former "statist" who believed the government can do no wrong, I hear "if the government was doing this, I would know about it" (silly rabbits). That's the plan folks. They don't want you to know about it.

Why would they call it TV "programing?" Words matter. And if they can convince you that government is benevolent, the crooks have done their job. Keep the masses in the dark, just like mushrooms. (you know the rest of the quote).

And to the gentleman from Bettendorf, who believes anarchy is insanity, I would encourage him to look up the meaning of the word. According to Wikipedia it's simply "a society or group of people that entirely rejects a set hierarchy." Or, in other words, freedom.

Tom Keith

Moline

