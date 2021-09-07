Letter: Freedom's limits

People across Illinois (and other states) are in an uproar about the ridiculous, harsh, and imposing face mask mandate in order to try and prevent the spread of a simple deadly disease.

Reports are circulating that people are also beginning to protest other governmental restrictions. Homeowners are saying that it is their right to use lead pipes in their plumbing because of the durability and long history of using them. Besides, lead is a naturally-occurring substance! People are saying, "I own my house and I have should have the right to do what I want with it!"

Similar outrage is being voiced by drivers across the state. "I’m an experienced driver! I know when it is safe to go faster. I don’t need the government posting all these speed limit signs. They are limiting my freedom!"

Some who are incensed about wearing a small piece of cloth over their mouth and nose are also beginning to question the need to wear clothing. "It is my body and I shouldn’t have to wear clothing out in public! My skin needs to breathe and get sunshine!" Protesters are also saying, "There is no scientific evidence that wearing clothing is beneficial." Furthermore, clothing is expensive, they say. A few parents are pushing for the right to be able to clothe or not clothe their children as they see fit.