Letter: Freedom's price

Americans suffer from a deficit of caring for the lives of other people. What has happened to our country where it is declining and deteriorating mentally and morally? What has happened to our society that has no feelings of compassion for each other?

I talked to an anti-vaccinator, church-going woman and her response was, "I'm watching out myself and it is my freedom to do what I want."

Are the unvaccinated going to stand on the sidelines and not give freedom for all? Do the anti-vaccinators impede the freedom of the vaccinated, or are we heading toward anarchy? Why can't Americans stand as one and show the world we are responsible citizens that care for one another.

To have freedom, we all have learned since we were children to follow laws and rules. Does that stop when we become adults? Freedom doesn't mean you can belittle people and act like a fool, break laws and be cruel and inhumane to one another. Children get vaccinated from birth to adulthood to protect all Americans, young and old, from diseases. Let's step forward to protect the children.

There is no absolute freedom, so in order to get through these terrible times, we all have to work together as one.