Letter: Freedom's price

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin raises an interesting question about vaccines: In an April 25 article, he said, "What do you care if your neighbor has one or not?"

The same question could be asked about lots of things: What do you care if your neighbor has a job, an education or health insurance? Why should anyone care what their neighbor does? As long as their actions do not threaten you, and your freedom, what do you care?

The problem is that a virus can threaten you and your loved ones. What your neighbor decides to do has a direct impact, not only on your health, but on whether we can fully open schools, churches and businesses.

When I first thought about getting the vaccine, I was hesitant because of the short amount of time they had to test it. What convinced me to get the vaccine was my concern for my family, friends and neighbors. To get to herd immunity takes a lot of us.

As much as we cherish our freedoms (and we should), freedom come with a price. Our individual rights cannot exempt our collective responsibilities.