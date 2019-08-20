Why did the Bettendorf/Moline football issues start after Coach Morrissey’s job in Chicago fell through? Sour grapes! Meanwhile, Kevin Freking’s name is being dragged through the mud along with his reputation.
Coach Freking has given more to the kids in the Bettendorf weight room than some will ever know. He teaches more than proper lifting technique, which by the way, prepares our Bettendorf athletes for what will be expected of them at the collegiate level. He teaches, and more importantly, demands respect, responsibility and accountability from every kid that walks into that weight room, not just the football players.
Those are qualities that will last longer than any minute, quarter, half, inning, set, lap, match or game that any of those kids will play. Those qualities are sadly overlooked and not imposed upon many kids these days.
I want to say thank you to Coach Freking for the 30 years that you have volunteered to the kids at Bettendorf High School. You can never be replaced and will be terribly missed.
Theresa Erpelding
Bettendorf