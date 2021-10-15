 Skip to main content
Letter: Friday night lights
The 2021 Moline Maroons football team has a winning season so far this year at 6-1 and held many of their opponents scoreless for 17 quarters. Moline's homecoming was Oct. 8 and the 100th year for the M-Men’s Association (ex-lettermen of past Moline football teams who support the team in many ways). Quite a big deal to present and former Maroons!

In the past, the Dispatch-Argus has done an excellent job of highlighting Moline High School’s events and accomplishments. I would have thought that the above achievements would have deserved more than a side article (no pictures of the game, court, parade, or band) in the Oct. 9 newspaper.

Come on Dispatch, your home office was originally in Moline. I would like to see the Dispatch-Argus give the Moline High School football team more press time, which they deserve, being 6-1.

So here it is: Congratulations to the Moline football team, homecoming court, and marching band for a job well done. In addition, thank you to all of the M-Men’s members who attended the game to show their support on this special night.

Michael Griffin

Moline

(The writer is past president of Moline M-Men’s Association.)

