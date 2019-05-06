The Paris Agreement is an international policy framework negotiated and agreed to by 196 countries in 2016. The goal is to enact policies that will limit global temperature rise to well below two degrees Celsius, which scientists agree represents a dangerous threshold for our planet.
The United States is the biggest historical contributor to the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change and the second-largest annual emitter today, after China.
China and India are poised to lead the world in renewable energy — and leave the U.S. in their dust.
In July 2017, President Trump announced his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, saying he was "elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto immediately responded: "I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future."
In fact, more than 1,200 U.S. states, cities, tribal nations, companies, and universities have pledged their support for the Paris Agreement and committed to climate action in the absence of federal leadership.
The Franciscan Peace Center is hosting a free screening of the film "From Paris to Pittsburgh" – a National Geographic documentary that brings to life the actions of individuals, communities, businesses and local governments to confront the threat of climate change in their own backyards. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at The Canticle, 841 Thirteenth Avenue North in Clinton.
Laura Anderson
Franciscan Peace Center
Sisters of St. Francis
Clinton