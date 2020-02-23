Letter: Fulfilling our promise

One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. We say these words all the time, but do we really believe them?

Not since the Civil War has our nation been so divided, have so many forsaken their God, nor has liberty and justice been so determined by the color of your skin, your wealth and who you know.

A bloody Civil War was fought over these very concerns. We have been striving ever since to fulfill the promise of these words and live up to the self-evident truths espoused in our Declaration of Independence, "That all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness".

It is a new self-evident truth that there are people in positions of power who have abandoned the lofty principles upon which our nation was established and now care more about holding on to power, enriching themselves and enabling their exalted leader more than they care about the future of our republic.

We must ask ourselves, and every elected official, "If I (you) will not protect and defend our Constitution, our democracy and the rule of law against attacks by our president and his attorney general, who will?"