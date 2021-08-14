Letter: Full retreat Joe

President Joe Biden announced he was pulling out of Afghanistan after "defeating terrorism" with an effective date of Sept 11. This is the same date Al Qaeda first attacked New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. The reuse of this date will be meaningful to militant fundamentalists. It will be referred to as the date of their first attack on America and the date of America's retreat.

Disengagement can be done in two ways. In one, you hand off security positions and resources to the remaining national forces, along with an agreement on how continuing support will be laid out. The careful drawdown of U.S. troops during the Trump administration is representative although, Trump's negotiation efforts with the Taliban were also flawed.

The other way is you leave in the middle of the night like we did Bagram Airbase. You abandon tons of military supplies; you make no effort to help in-country allies integrate the resources into their defense. There is no formal hand-off. This is what Biden did to the Afghan government.