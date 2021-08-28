Letter: Fun and safe

I don’t understand why the Scott County Board of Supervisors won’t consider adopting an ordinance to allow UTV/side-by-sides on our secondary roads. (The initials UTV stand for Utility Task Vehicle).
A lot of our neighboring counties have an ordinance in place. I’ve personally emailed all the board members, and they said it's not just up to them, that the sheriff and engineer have to be on board also. I have emailed them as well and have not gotten a response from either one.
This is a fun hobby and a safe hobby.
My side-by-side is no different than a Jeep driving down the road with its doors off. My side-by-side has a speedometer, shoulder strap seat belts, headlights, tail lights, turn signals and a horn.
I would like everyone that sees this letter to contact the Scott County Board of Supervisors, the county sheriff and county engineer and tell them to adopt an ordinance like our neighboring counties, allowing these on our secondary roads. Thank you.
Kurtis Hartz
Eldridge