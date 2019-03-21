Why would Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, when visited this past week by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, insist on a closed-door meeting to strategize the introduction of DeVos’ so-called Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act?
This act is nothing more than a sugar-coated effort to move public tax dollars out of our already depleted public school systems and into the pockets of those who are financially fortunate enough to send their children to private schools. This act touts benefits that our public schools are already offering: dual credit college courses and trade courses and certifications, advanced, remedial and elective courses, special education programs and tutoring – on progressively lower annual budgets.
I would no more expect my state tax dollars to help pay for tuition of someone else’s children at a private school than I would my property taxes pay to pave the driveway of a private estate. It’s a ridiculous notion and one that will be especially damaging to rural areas. This new act introduced by Secretary DeVos will not be voluntary and it will not benefit anyone but the wealthy.
You want better education for Iowa students? Fund public schools.
Sarah Wilson
Tipton