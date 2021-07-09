Letter: Gaps in our education

I am puzzled by the controversy about The 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory. As a former educator I find it appalling we would not want our students to be exposed to a more balanced set of facts. Not opinions, facts. In his June 8 article, Bryan Anderson of the Associated Press described CRT as an examination of systemic racism in American institutions.

The 1619 Project was initiated by the New York Times and tells a broader story of our country’s history. The author of the introduction, Nikole Hannah-Jones, won a Pulitzer. I haven't heard anyone ask to replace current history curricula with these programs, but to use them as supplements.

I went to college in the 1970s never hearing about the Tuskegee syphilis experiments in the 1930s, or about redlining in federal housing policy, or the fact that Black World War II veterans were unable to obtain equal access to the GI bill or VA loans, or about the Tulsa Race Massacre, or how nearly all the toxic industries in our country are located in the parts of cities occupied by mostly black and brown people, or about the thousands of lynchings that occurred between 1880 and 1950, some of which happened in Iowa and Illinois.

In the 1990s I was required to take a multicultural course and found it challenged some inaccuracies in my training and made me rethink some assumptions.