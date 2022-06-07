Letter: Gas prices today

In 1977 a sign on a building I read "The gas war is over, gas won." That was the year gas went over $1 per gallon at the pump. Since that time it has been volatile but never got to that pump price again.

What gas affects is just about everything. Who pays? The consumer. Everything increases because of transportation costs of consumer products to the wholesaler.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker has been boasting about how the state budget is balanced for the first time since 2001. Before that there was talk about another gas tax increase soon after the election.

As gas prices increased there was talk about reducing the gas tax until things returned to normal. Illinois has the second highest gas tax in the country at 59.6 cents per gallon. In 2021 Illinois gas sales were approximately 119,160 gallons per day. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon. In 2021 gas purchases in the U.S. were approximately 369 million gallons per day.

For those of us living in the Illinois Quad-Cities we are somewhat fortunate because Iowa is across the river. Gas prices are lower in Iowa because the gas tax isn't as high. But keep in mind if you go to Iowa and you see an SUV, van or pickup, don't get behind them if they have Illinois plates. I followed an SUV and the driver not only filled his vehicle, he opened the back and had three gas cans.

Dennis Young

Rock Island

