The President’s fraught relationship with the First Amendment, a sticky wicket for any autocrat, began long before he entered politics. The more you hide, the more you want it to remain hidden? Trump’s branding of the journalistic establishment as “the enemy of the people” has been rightly criticized but now that the Democrats have won back the House, he’s trying increasingly desperate tricks to dominate the news cycle, distract from any losses or mistakes and suppress any objective probing of his current and past doings — so much effort expended by a self-described innocent citizen.
Constitutional power deliberately and evenly distributed among political entities is crucial to the survival of our democracy. In order to play our part, “we, the people” need to know the truth about the important issues of our day, but conservative obfuscation makes it difficult.
Nevertheless, Robert Mueller’s investigation must proceed. Journalists, even the pesky ones, must be allowed access to the workings of the administration. The wrong of political gerrymandering must be righted and the "fake news" label must be applied accurately, not politically.
I hope the new shift of power in the U.S. House of Representatives will have a tonic effect on the body politic. The gaseous mysteries of the Trump presidency need to be seen in the light of day and get a good fumigation. If the ideological gulf that divides America is to be bridged, it will be a hunger for facts, not for populace-pleasing lies, that leads the way.
Leslie Bell
Davenport