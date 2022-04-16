Letter: Gerrymandered

Illinois is divided into 18 congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. The majority of Illinois' districts are located in the Chicago area. Starting in the 2022 mid-term elections, per the 2020 United States census, Illinois will lose a congressional seat.

The 2021 map had 11 districts rated strong Biden, three that were competitive, and four strong Trump. The gerrymandered 2022 map has 13 rated strong Biden, one that is competitive and three strong Trump.

Our district was pretty contiguous in 2021, with the exception of going out and picking up Rockford and Peoria. The new map is composed of portions of nine counties and still includes Rockford and Peoria.

So in Illinois, the politicians choose their voters instead of the other way around.

Add to the gerrymandering, we have the two most corrupt counties in Illinois – Cook and Rock Island leading in voter fraud according to the Heritage Foundation database.

The Republican Party’s by-laws state that the party cannot pick a candidate before the primary. The Illinois party is violating this rule. It is hard enough to overcome the corruption without having to fight the party as well.

The good news is we can and must win in 2022. Let’s work to have a free and open election and save the TV and radio ads for when it counts to take back the House and Senate from the left.

Let’s primary the milk-toast RINOs and make America great again!

Jim Turner

Fenton

