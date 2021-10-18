Letter: Get excited

On Saturday night, Oct. 2, I was driving along the west end of Moline. I drove by a Catholic Church and was surprised of all the cars on the parking lot. I parked the car and went to see what was going on. They were having an old fashion Gospel concert outside. I was surprised to see these Catholic brothers and sisters worshiping and praising the Lord by jumping, clapping their hands and dancing, including the priest. They had musical instruments and a choir. The Catholic Church is alive and full of the Holy Spirit.

This is what we need at these dark and dangerous times: a spiritual revival.

It is good to get happy and excited to see our brothers and sisters get healed and delivered from sickness, and drug and alcohol addictions, etc.

In sports like football, as well as other sports, fans get so excited that they jump up and down and dance and scream. Why not do the same when we praise and worship the Lord" King David danced when he came home from winning his battles.

At the end of our life, it doesn't matter where we come from. What will matter is where we are going. Heaven or hell. It is better than you think.

Oscar Perez

Moline

